Fans Goes 'Craze' Over Nana Ama McBrown's New Baby

Her comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers for the newborn baby.

User Yaa Aboagyewaah wrote “Congrats dear... you are a big inspiration to all ðŸ™ŒðŸ½ðŸ™ðŸ½ .. I tap into this blessing... Enjoy motherhood.”

Maleanor07 wrote “Wow congratulations darling. Your testimony will not stop in Jesus Name.”

Some fans were ready to cry in praise with her. Barbaraduah wrote, “Oh my God tears run down my eyes, more jollof am so happy for u, congratulations.”

Other fans were willing to help her thank the Lord that_gurlshay said, “I don’t know you personally but am so thankful to God Almighty above for your precious and priceless bundle of joy, Congrats Hun ðŸŽ‰ðŸŽŠðŸ¾ .”

Kaypowers was ready to support like everyone else posting “@iamamamcbrown be strong odo. We got you, God’s got u too ðŸ'ª ðŸ¤— hugs and kisses on u belly. We hope to see him/her soon. Our next Superstar â­ ï¸ ðŸ˜ .”

Euyu_gh wrote, “ OMG!!!! This is the best thing I've seen today!!! Thank You Lord for this amazing testimony!!! Congratulations sis ðŸ˜˜ ”

Agyeiwaapapabi wrote, “In His time He makes all things beautiful. Glory be to God. congrats Empress.”

Nsafoahemaa added, “Congratulations sis, indeed God has redeemed you. We bless His Holy name for the Glory. ðŸ™Œ ”

Other fans were left amazed by the blessings of God.

Desserts_and_cocktailsgh wrote, “Wooow God is amazing.”

“Congratulations darling, God is just a perfect God, He makes all things beautiful in his time â¤ ï¸ â¤ ï¸ â¤ ï¸ â¤ ï¸,” Manaandrews wrote.

The actress’ name has constantly been attached to pregnancy rumours since 2018.

She was seen in a video dancing Shaku Shaku with a baby bump and a picture of her in an all-white attire neither confirming nor refuting the pregnancy rumours.

The sex of the actress’ baby is still unknown.

