Papa Kumasi Curses Kofi Asamoah For Breaching Contract

Kumawood Actor Papa Kumasi who doubles as a presenter has cursed producer Kofi Asamoah of Kofas Media for depriving him of his share after entering into a verbal agreement.

Speaking to DJ KA on Kumasi-based Silver 98.3 MHz, Papa Kumasi posited that he feels cheated by Kofas Media CEO after shooting “Papa Kumasi” series.

The actor added that Kofi Asamoah has deliberately refused to get in touch with him after two years of shooting the series.

He also said the money he received from Kofi Asamoah for the shooting of the “Papa Kumasi” series which is currently aired on UTV was not sufficient.

He, however, stressed that even though the money was insufficient he is not really concerned, but his wish was that Kofi Asamoah should call him at least to show a little appreciation for what he did for him. However, Kofi Asamoah has failed to contact him and all attempts to reach Kofi Asamoah via phone has proven futile.

