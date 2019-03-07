Actress Yvonne Jegede Parts Ways With Husband

Yvonne Jegede

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede has confirmed earlier rumours that her marriage to Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole is in crisis.

She told Pulse Nigeria that they are no longer living together and have gone their separate ways.

“We started having issues before the birth of Xavier (their son). I think I was about two to three months pregnant when the issues came. Immediately the issues came, there was never a dull moment, it just kept going up and up and it got worse and it got bad and today here we are,” she said.

She continued, “Right now, we are not living together, and we are not living as husband and wife, we are not husband and wife anymore and I would say a mutual agreement to go our separate ways. It didn't work out, it wasn't working out.”

Jegede also responded to rumours about the paternity of her son Xavier, saying Abounce “is 100 per cent sure he's his son.”

“I don't call him. I only reached out to him when I feel the need to because he knows Xavier is his son; he is 100 per cent sure he's his son.”

He's been to the house twice after we got back to the country. He's come to see his son twice and he has pictures with his son on his phone which I took, so why he's not posting them, maybe his personal reasons, maybe he's not like me who is showing my joy to the world. I don't know but is that enough to give me a name? No, you don't give me a name like that. Common! That is not right, people tried to bully me or make dry joke over this, about my life, would you be happy if I were your sister but anyways, I am here, I am strong and will be strong for my son. I have morals to set for him and what the world is about,” she added.

The couple got married in 2017 and welcomed Xavier in November 2018, but the marriage in crisis now.