Kylie Jenner Is World's Youngest Billionaire

The Forbes billionaires list is a snapshot of wealth taken on 8th February, 2019. The magazine uses that day's stock prices and exchange rates from around the world.

According to Forbes there are fewer billionaires around - 2,153 of them on the 2019 list, down from 2,208 in 2018. This, in part, explains why their average net worth is $4bn, down from $4.1bn. Forbes also found that 994 of them are less well off than a year ago.

Luisa Kroll, assistant managing editor of wealth at Forbes, said: "Even with strong headwinds, resourceful and relentless entrepreneurs find new ways to get rich."

There are 52 UK citizens on the list. At the top are the Hinduja brothers, Srichand and Gopichand, who control the Hinduja Group conglomerate, with a net worth of $16.9bn.

Behind them, ranked as the wealthiest single individual in the UK, is James Ratcliffe, founder of the chemical group Ineos, and worth $12.1bn.

Jim Ratcliffe owns 60% of Ineos, the chemicals company he founded

Another newcomer is Safra Catz co-chief executive of software firm Oracle, who according to Forbes earns a $41m salary and ranks as one of the world's highest paid female executives.

Facebook's share price fall has cut Mark Zuckerberg's wealth

The US has 607 billionaires, more than any other country. China has the next largest number with 324. But the list of Chinese billionaires has seen some big changes - it has 44 newcomers to the list while 102 have dropped off.

The weakness of the euro has not been kind to European billionaires who make a poor showing with only two in the top 20: Bernard Arnault (ranked 4th), the chief executive of the French luxury goods company LVMH, and Amancio Ortega (ranked 6th), who founded retail group Inditex which owns brands such as Zara.

Forbes said 247 people who were on the billionaires list last year have now dropped off. Among them are Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, fashion designers and co-founders of Dolce & Gabbana.

The group chairman of supply chain management company Li & Fung, Victor Fung, is also no longer classed as a billionaire by Forbes, after being on the list for 18 years in a row.

