30 minutes ago | Exclusive News

Nana Ama Mcbrown welcomes baby, shares baby bum photos

By OdarteyGH
God had listened to the cry of Nana Ama Mcbrown and finally she has welcome a baby to her family. She shared a beautiful Baby Bump photo few hours after she gave birth in Canada to celebrate what God has done for her.

Nana Ama Mcbrown has really been through considering the fact she was growing older.

SEE HERE: IF NOT FOR STONEBWOY, I WILL BE DEAD BY NOW – ABYNA MORGAN

Sharing the news on social media, Nana Ama Mcbrown wrote:

I’ve had many tears and sorrows

I’ve had questions for tomorrow

There’ve been times I felt so all alone

But in my lonely hours

Yes, those precious lonely hours

God let me know that I was His own

I thank God for the Mountains, the Storms, the Valleys, the Ridicules, through it all I learned to trust in Him and God has given me Blessed Consolation. This is what faith In God could do. Believe In HIM For Your TESTIMONY #MYTESTIMONY IS HERE

Watch video below

