30 minutes ago | Exclusive News

Maame Serwaa, Yaa Jackson, Yvonne Nelson and others mark Ghana's 62nd Independence

By OdarteyGH
Maame Serwaa, Yaa Jackson, Yvonne Nelson and others mark Ghana's 62nd Independence

Wednesday, 6th March, 2019 was Ghana’s 62nd birthday and social media was flooded with images to mark the anniversary.

Our favorite female celebrities, of course, joined in the celebration in style.

Odarteyghnews.com monitored the pages of our favourite celebrities and below are some of the photos they shared on Instagram.

37201993917 k5frj7u2h1 53923250 185267785780080 4493560917787824479 n819x1024

Maame Serwaa

37201993918 0g730m4yxs 52136337 2333221310024170 285911408571932903 n819x1024

Yaa Jackson

37201993919 0g830m4yyt 51964523 381538712685523 2562555015770136057 n819x1024

Afia Schwarzenneger

37201993919 m6itl8w331 52582828 144609913240742 5210013641830443692 n1024x825

Yvonne nelson

37201993919 1i830o4bav 53172820 2318043571800894 8213082212559246999 n819x1024

Benedicta Gafah
Watch Video below

Exclusive News
