Maame Serwaa, Yaa Jackson, Yvonne Nelson and others mark Ghana's 62nd Independence
Wednesday, 6th March, 2019 was Ghana’s 62nd birthday and social media was flooded with images to mark the anniversary.
Our favorite female celebrities, of course, joined in the celebration in style.
Odarteyghnews.com monitored the pages of our favourite celebrities and below are some of the photos they shared on Instagram.
Maame Serwaa
Yaa Jackson
Afia Schwarzenneger
Yvonne nelson
Benedicta Gafah
