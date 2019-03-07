Modern Ghana logo

31 minutes ago

Sheer butter trumps contour queen
By Akosua Tuntum Nahana
Hamamat Montia, so black, so beautiful !

Hamamat Montia, a Ghanaian model, former Miss Malaika (2006) model of African Universe ( 2007) and Mnet Face of Africa ( 2008) from Bolgatanga in the Upper East region of Ghana. And mother of two daughters Safari and Zuri oozes black beauty, Ghanaian class and Ghanaian beauty. Tuntum Nahana ampa. Her pride in being Ghanaian is something we should all emulate. Here's to a natural Ghanaian girl and African Queen that would make 2face's heart go ding-a-ling-a-ling.... remind him of a thing... the African beauty, so black so beautiful. This is a miss Ghana, showing culture and style. Hamamat's secret to looking naturally sexy- sheer butter from the northern region she says.

Here is the link to her instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/iamhamamat/)

Check out her pictures below sourced from her instagram page.

