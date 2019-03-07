Celebrating Independence Is Myopic - Yvonne Nelson

As Ghana celebrates her 62nd Independence day on 6th March 2019, Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has opined that there is actually no cause to be happy about it.

In a post on Instagram she expressed her disapproval of the usual Independence Day wishes which floods social media every 6th March especially in a country that has inflicted hardship on its people with high taxes.

According to her, there is no cause to be happy about Ghana’s purported independence because the country was sold ages ago to foreigners who dictate the lives of the people.

She stated that she is only happy for life amid blaming the leaders and the citizenry for failing the nation daily.

Below is her post on Instagram: