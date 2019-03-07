Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
34 minutes ago | Celebrity

Struggling Philipa Baafi Seek Prayers To Battle Stress And Anxiety

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Struggling Philipa Baafi Seek Prayers To Battle Stress And Anxiety

Ghanaian Gospel musician Philipa Baafi who has been missing from the music scene for a long time now has finally spoken.

The Ghanaian music star who also won the hearts of many with her music has asked fans to remember her in prayers.

The musician has been battling with stress and anxiety. She explained that she was currently undergoing “distress therapy” and need the prayers and support of her fans.

Ever since she took over the Ghanaian gospel music scene, Philipa Baafi has managed to entertain many with songs including 'I Go Dance,' 'Megye Me Din,' 'Go High' and many others.

In 2011, the musician lost her triplets few months after a safe delivery. According to her husband, the kids were afflicted by some debilitating sickness.

36201932626 ptkwn0a442 philipa1

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
Powered By Modern Ghana
People Ridiculed Me That I Can't Give Birth—Nana Ama McBrown
Papa Kumasi Curses Kofi Asamoah For Breaching Contract
Celebrating Independence Is Myopic - Yvonne Nelson
Nana Ama McBrown Delivers In London
TOP STORIES

Mortuary Workers Call Off Strike

2 hours ago

Financial And Management Consultant Advises Gov't On Cedi Fr...

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line