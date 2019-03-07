Struggling Philipa Baafi Seek Prayers To Battle Stress And Anxiety

Ghanaian Gospel musician Philipa Baafi who has been missing from the music scene for a long time now has finally spoken.

The Ghanaian music star who also won the hearts of many with her music has asked fans to remember her in prayers.

The musician has been battling with stress and anxiety. She explained that she was currently undergoing “distress therapy” and need the prayers and support of her fans.

Ever since she took over the Ghanaian gospel music scene, Philipa Baafi has managed to entertain many with songs including 'I Go Dance,' 'Megye Me Din,' 'Go High' and many others.

In 2011, the musician lost her triplets few months after a safe delivery. According to her husband, the kids were afflicted by some debilitating sickness.