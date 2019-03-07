Ladies Of Today Date Rascals, Criminals, Cheaters, Liars, Married Men Provided They Can Be Fed —Counselor

Professional marriage Counselor, Motivator, Speaker, Author and Entrepreneur, Counselor Frank Edem has observed that most Ghanaian ladies are ambitious and materialistic.

The best relationship is between two people who are real and are themselves. They don’t pretend to be who they are not. They prefer to tell you the truth and lose you than to tell you lies to keep you. Unfortunately, those who are real are the ones people don’t take seriously but take for granted.

These days lots of ladies prefer lies to the truth, they just want someone who can meet their needs and don’t care about how they are able to do that. Some don’t mind being with the married as far as their needs are met. They tag such persons as good.

Lots of so-called good people are dressed in fake clothing, they hide lots of truth about themselves from you, play games with your mind and heart; and because they are good in terms of your needs, you don’t get to know them until the end of the relationship.

The man or woman who truly loves you is real with you and not interested in games. They are too old for jumping from one person to the other. They value you and don’t hide things from you. They come to you as naked as they are in character, and are proud of their scars.

If he or she is a divorcee, they will tell you from day one of the relationships. They won’t lead you on only to give you the shock of your life. If they have children with others, they will let you know from the start of the relationship so you won’t have to doubt them in the future.

If they have any criminal record or past events they were not proud of, they want to be the first people you hear that from and not the public or others. They come to you just as naked as they are. Their scars might not look good but they are proud of the progress they are making in life to become better.

It is so heart breaking to find out that the partner you see the future with does not see the same with you. It is so devastating to know you are in a relationship but not on the same page. It is so hard to come to terms with speaking of them in the past tense when you used to see them as your future. It is a complete setback.

People who are not real with you are those who leave your life without a word, reason or explanation because from the start of the relationship, they were not with you. They just pretended to be there and because they were good to you, you just mistook their kind gestures as being real with you.

If you are looking for a lasting relationship that leads to a lasting marriage, I urge you to go for someone who is real. They might fall a few times in life, break along the line, fail at trying to beat the best version of themselves, but as far as they are in the process of working on themselves and have not given up, God will heal them, give them the Grace to rise, they will have the strength to overcome their pasts and struggles.

Don’t let anyone lead you on, don’t give your heart to anyone to play with because they are good to you. Always keep in mind that the truth is never as painful as discovering a lie. And if you are being rejected because you are real, it is a blessing than to fake it and lead others on.