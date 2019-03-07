Former Arsenal Star Emmanuel Eboué Marries Stephanie In Abidjan

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Eboué from all indications has recovered from his devastating divorce in 2018 as he recently tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Stephanie.

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old footballer made their union official by tying the knot. The couple celebrated both the traditional and court marriage in Abidjan in the presence of former Elephants players Bonaventure Kalou, Amara Diané and Kader Keita.

“The past 14 months had been tough for me. You all know my story. But today, I am starting all over again and with the love of my life, Stéphanie,” Eboué told his guests.

“I met Stéphanie while playing at Asec. I had nothing then. I didn’t even know I would play in Europe but she accepted and stayed with me. Our paths have crossed again and with joy.” He added.

The former Arsenal player is currently a scout for Galatasaray, where he spent several seasons playing in the Turkish Super League.

In one of his previous interviews, Eboué confessed that he had thought about suicide after his divorce.

“Imagine, after almost two decades of hard labour you lose everything you have. Even your kids, you are not permitted to see them. You think of the journey you have covered. You know it’s impossible to start all over again. What are you living for?” He had said.

See photos below of the wedding below;