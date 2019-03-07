Modern Ghana logo

1 hour ago | Celebrity

Nana Ama McBrown Delivers In London

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown is reported to have delivered in Canada. The actress and her husband, Maxwell Mensah welcomed their first child together in Canada on March 5, 2019.

She traveled outside with her husband towards the end of last year, in preparation for her upcoming delivery. Her fans thronged social media to congratulate her and the husband.

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Celebrity
