58 minutes ago

Pacy Drops Video For "Koti Beka"

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Patricia Sedinam Kafui known as pacy has joined the train of great talents in Ghana. The last three years have seen the birth of quality talents such as Ebony, Wendy Shay, eShun, S3fa, Nina Ricchie and more in the evolving realm of Afrobeats in Ghana. Now is the turn of Pacy.

Pacy has been around for a while now, but 2019 is her breakthrough year as she has dropped the video for her song “Koti Beka”.

Pacy is signed to Worldmap Records.
Watch the video below:

