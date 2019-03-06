Some Churches In Ghana Reject Secular Musicians--eShun

Ghanaian musician eShun blasts some Ghanaian churches, stating that some do not create the right atmosphere for secular artists to attend. She goes on to say that many of them are deemed sinners and judged harshly, suggesting that many artists are turned away as soon as they enter the church doors.

The Akyia hitmaker during an interview also claimed that there are many artists with big talents who could be a blessing to the Kingdom and society at large, yet the prejudicial stance of the church towards them makes them feel unwelcome within their four walls.

The right attitude of the church in her opinion is to draw such artists in, minister to them in love and this could bring about any necessary changes to their lives. Instead, however, the church condemns them and turns them away from coming to their ministries.

“Let’s even say the artistes perform songs that have what we call, "bad lyrics", is this not the chance for the church to draw closer and correct him or her? But that is the time that when you get to the church gate, one brother or sister will look at you like you just descended from hell, like oh look, here comes the sinner. You won’t want to go there again”, the Someone Loves Me hitmaker narrated.

eShun did clarify that she had not experienced such encounters with her church, Light of the World Chapel, but has with other churches. Many of her colleagues in the music industry have also experienced this less than welcoming atmosphere from some churches.

eShun stated, “The church is built on love, yes? Is this love only for a set group of people, or is it that people just don’t know what love is?”

This hot topic was discussed on the mid-morning drive show with Sokoo Hemaa on Rainbow Radio when eShun was asked whether artists were treated the same as everybody else in the church.

The songstress has just released the video for her new song, "Clap for Yourself". You can check it out here.