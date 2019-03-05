“Let’s organize a concert for Obrafour’s ‘Pae Mu Ka’ album” – Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson , is suggesting that a “Pae Mu Ka” 20th-anniversary concert should be held to honor her all time favourite rapper, Obrafour .

Yvonne made the suggestion via her twitter handle in a series of tweets last night, pleading with showbiz industry players and fans of Obrafuor to make her proposal happen.

Yvonne Nelson on several platforms has stated that she is the biggest fan of Obrafuor.

See her tweet below:

Are we organizing a PAE MU KA concert or wha?????

Lets organize a concert!!!!!! THE PAE MU KA CONCERT!!!!!who is with me???

