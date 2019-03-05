Sleeping with Different Men won’t make you successful – Moesha preaches

Actress and socialite Moesha Bodoung has advised Ghanaian women to desist from sleeping with men who they are not married to.

According to her, changing and sleeping with different men would never make any lady successful.

However, she added that men love women who are exclusive and independent and will never spend their monies on hoes.

Moesha who came under intense criticism after confessing to sleeping with someone’s husband asked Ghanaian ladies to desist from believing in everything they read on social media.

