Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
42 minutes ago | Exclusive News

Sleeping with Different Men won’t make you successful – Moesha preaches

By OdarteyGH
Sleeping with Different Men won’t make you successful – Moesha preaches

Actress and socialite Moesha Bodoung has advised Ghanaian women to desist from sleeping with men who they are not married to.

According to her, changing and sleeping with different men would never make any lady successful.

35201972044 23041q5dcw image 6483441

However, she added that men love women who are exclusive and independent and will never spend their monies on hoes.

Moesha who came under intense criticism after confessing to sleeping with someone’s husband asked Ghanaian ladies to desist from believing in everything they read on social media.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Exclusive News
Powered By Modern Ghana
“Let’s organize a concert for Obrafour’s ‘Pae Mu Ka’ album” – Yvonne Nelson
I am the only barber in Ghana – Celebrity Barber
Stonebwoy and wife, Dr. Louisa welcome a bouncy baby boy?
Bloggers Should Stop Promoting Negative Content - Lekzy Decomic
TOP STORIES

High Import Taxes: Council Of State Meets Nana Addo

10 hours ago

"There Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -...

11 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line