Lilwin Is Evil —Mentor 1 Fame Andy Alleges

Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu has made several allegations in the past regarding how colleague actor LilWin plotted evil against him to ruin his career. Many people didn’t believe his assertion as he didn’t have any evidence to prove his allegations.

The recent one is Andy of Tv3 Mentor 1 fame who made serious claims in a recent interview with FanteQuoo of inside Prime Page TV that Lilwin failed to star in movies involving Kwaku Manu and Agya Koo for reasons best known to him.

Andy added that, he stopped working with LilWin when he realized his ill intentions.

Andy noted that LilWin was very selfish and only cared about his success. He further on revealed that LilWin stole one of his songs and made it his own bona fide property.

For many years Andy has provided mentoring and coaching to individuals and groups on an ad-hoc basis. This has always been a hugely positive and rewarding experience and has led Andy to work towards providing a more formal programme of coaching and mentoring which he will be launching at the start of next year.

Andy will be selecting five people per quarter to join him in a unique mentorship programme in 2019.

The programme will be a schedule of one-to-one coaching by individual meetings (either in person or video conference) together with regular follow-ups and ongoing support as required over the course of the three month course.

The course focus will be tailored to individual needs but will have a focus on career, business and technology mentorship and coaching.

Watch full interview below;