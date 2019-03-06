Pope Skinny Vows To Reveal Shatta Wale's Secrets

The beef between Pope Skinny and Shatta Wale seem to have heightened as more nasty things being said by both parties about themselves.

Pope Skinny has vowed to wash Wale’s dirty linen in public.

Pope Skinny was sacked by Shatta Wale from the SM camp over a misunderstanding. Pope skinny has accused Shatta Wale of threatening to burn down 4Syte TV.

According to Pope Skinny Shatta Wale sent his boys to burn down 4Syte TV because the boss didn’t allow him to perform.

Check the latest screenshot from Pope Skinny below: