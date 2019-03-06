Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Rumors & Gossips

Pope Skinny Is A Rapist—Shatta Wale

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Pope Skinny Is A Rapist—Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale recently kicked Pope Skinny and others out of his SM camp which set tongues wagging.

Pope skinny burst his anger on social media and angrily rain insults at the dancehall artiste.

Shatta Wale, who appears as someone you cannot damn always spill the beans without thinking twice.

He has made several allegations against Pope Skinny on his snapchat.

According to Shatta Wale, he dashed Pope Skinny $10,000 to help him change his Benz car.

He also accused Pope Skinny of raping a certain girl among other serious allegations.

View full post below;

35201995108 i4dp266gfa bb

35201995116 nsjum8x432 384691fc14f44669b071b5d9bdf51e1f

35201995123 vaqdtgfssn kl

35201995222 otkvn0y442 pop

35201995224 m5htk8v331 sff

Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Vanessa Bless Nordzi Staff Writer
Rumors & Gossips
Powered By Modern Ghana
Lilwin Is Evil —Mentor 1 Fame Andy Alleges
Pope Skinny Vows To Reveal Shatta Wale's Secrets
Shatta Wale Never Asked For Sex Before Collabo — eShun Debunks Claims
Kuami Eugene Kisses Rakia Of "Chocho Mucho"
TOP STORIES

High Import Taxes: Council Of State Meets Nana Addo

16 hours ago

"There Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -...

17 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line