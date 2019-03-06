Pope Skinny Is A Rapist—Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale recently kicked Pope Skinny and others out of his SM camp which set tongues wagging.

Pope skinny burst his anger on social media and angrily rain insults at the dancehall artiste.

Shatta Wale, who appears as someone you cannot damn always spill the beans without thinking twice.

He has made several allegations against Pope Skinny on his snapchat.

According to Shatta Wale, he dashed Pope Skinny $10,000 to help him change his Benz car.

He also accused Pope Skinny of raping a certain girl among other serious allegations.

View full post below;