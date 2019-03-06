Wendy Williams Makes An Emotional Return To Television

Popular American TV show host, Wendy Williams is back on TV again to host her daytime talk show after she took a break amidst her health concerns which includes Graves’ disease and a fractured shoulder.

During her return to TV, the 54-year-old American television host who was visibly emotional addressed so many personal issues including the state of her marriage to her husband Kevin Hunter.

As she greeted her audience, Wendy began by saying “apparently I’m a hot topic!”

“Thank you, I missed you, too Look, honestly, I didn’t know what to expect when I hit the block today. I didn’t know whether you would wait for me, whether you would understand. I had no idea what to expect. Thank you so much for waiting for us,” she told viewers graciously.

Williams then addressed her absence by chronicling her medical issues.

“What had happened was we were supposed to only be off for two weeks for Christmas vacation and towards the end of the weeks, I started to feel thyroid-ish. They’re still adjusting my meds. If you don’t know about thyroid disease, it’s a lifetime thing and they are always adjusting and always doing stuff and it can really screw you over. They are adjusting my thyroid meds, and then the eyeballs attached to the thyroid, which is my Graves’ disease,” she said.

“I always have equilibrium thing with my vertigo and a million other things. And I’m the kind of patient—if I cough, I’m thinking I’m dying. I’ve gotten to that point. I love—I can’t even tell you how many doctors I have, but I want to shout out to each and every one of you. Thank you so much. They push me in there, I get the MRIs and then I get the CAT scans and then they get me running on the treadmill and they’re doing my blood pressure at the same time as my phone is calling from people on the show.”

Ultimately, “I’m happy to tell you that I am doing swell,” she concluded, noting that she’s meditating, taking her medication and exercising for two hours a day, seven days a week.

“Believe me you. I don’t know how this outfit is reading on TV, but mother has not gained a pound,” the candid star noted.

Further into the show, Williams also addressed the ongoing rumors about her husband, Kevin Hunter, and the state of their marriage as claims of him cheating have swirled.

“I want to shout out to my husband. I’m still wearing my ring,” she pointed out. “Believe me you, when you’ve been with somebody for 28 years…married for 25 years…we know each other. He’s my best friend, he’s my lover, he’s all this and he’s all that. I know what you’ve been seeing and I know what the streets have been talking about.”

She then pulled up a throwback photo of them together

“before any plastic surgery.” “Let me show you who I fell in love with and who he fell in love with,” she continued. While Williams looked differently from the woman in the photo, “it’s still me in the head and I am still very much in love with my husband,” the star told viewers.

Anybody who’s been married for 5 minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. Don’t ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain’t going anywhere—not in this lifetime.”

As for her return to the show, “I’m sorry it took me almost 40 or 50 days. I know it’s been a long time. I’m sorry! I have to say, it’s not going to happen anymore and I feel good."