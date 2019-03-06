Its Easy To Fail In Ghana—Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur, known in real life as Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur revealed in a freestyle performance on Tim West Wood’s show that, one can easily fail in life in Ghana because of some decisions of our leaders.

Kwesi Arthur is certainly not far from the truth as some of the things he mentioned in his freestyle cannot be ignored. Ghana is blessed with a lot of natural resources yet its people still wallow in abject poverty and the leaders are doing very little to help.

Where we dey comot from, it’s easy to fail, government dey put the country out for sale” he says in his freestyle.

Watch the freestyle session below: