Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Coming Events

Trigmatic Takes ‘My Life Concert’ To Kumasi

By Modern Ghana
Trigmatic Takes ‘My Life Concert’ To Kumasi

After a sold out show in Accra, Trigmatic will this month give his fans in Kumasi a feel of the My Life Concert experience.

The gig scheduled for Friday the 22nd will take place in one of the hottest spaces in nightlife at the moment; Ol Lady’s Sports Bar & Lounge. Trig is yet to announce other artists who’ll be joining him on stage that night.

Trig who’s currently working on his 4th studio album is rumoured to have new singles out this month; one of those with Joey B.

His team has, also expressed hope of seeing him in several categories of the upcoming VGMAs.

The ‘Where We Dey Go’ singer is yet to unveil other artists set to perform with him in Kumasi on Friday the 22nd.

Coming Events
Powered By Modern Ghana
2019 Francophonie Festival
Two Filmakers From UG Legon Nominated For FESPACO Awards
Chief Charles To Head PR And Communications Team For AGAFEST
MTN Music Festival Parades Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah Among Others
TOP STORIES

High Import Taxes: Council Of State Meets Nana Addo

4 hours ago

"There Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line