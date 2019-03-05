Trigmatic Takes ‘My Life Concert’ To Kumasi

After a sold out show in Accra, Trigmatic will this month give his fans in Kumasi a feel of the My Life Concert experience.

The gig scheduled for Friday the 22nd will take place in one of the hottest spaces in nightlife at the moment; Ol Lady’s Sports Bar & Lounge. Trig is yet to announce other artists who’ll be joining him on stage that night.

Trig who’s currently working on his 4th studio album is rumoured to have new singles out this month; one of those with Joey B.

His team has, also expressed hope of seeing him in several categories of the upcoming VGMAs.

