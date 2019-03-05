Kwabena Kwabena Hot As Manager Pursues Him Over Cash

George Kwabena Adu known in showbiz as Kwabena Kwabena is currently hot as his manager has embarrassed him, by leaking a conversation which suggests the musician owes him money and all attempts to retrieve the cash has failed.

According to reports, Kwabena Kwabena took the loan from his manager and has failed to pay back. The manager from all indications did not make any profits after investing Ghc125,000 in the music video for Kwabena Kwabena’s song ‘Tokro’ and this has resulted in him venting his anger towards the musician.

Kwabena Kwabena was signed to Loggy Entertainment on a two-year contract.

The contract is barely a year old and things seem to be crushing already.

See the chat here: