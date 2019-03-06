Wutah Group Part Ways After 5years

Daniel Morris (Risky) and Frank Osei (Papa Virus or PV) came together to form the group known as Wutah, five years ago when they collaborated to perform in a programme at Wesley Grammar Secondary School in Accra.

The name Wutah is a Hausa word which literally means fire.

The duo came into the limelight when they placed second to Praye during the maiden edition of the Nescafe Africa Revelation music competition in Accra.

They later made a demo of some of their songs but had difficulties getting a producer until they met Juliet Amoah of G-strings Entertainment who recorded their album.

Unfortunately, the duo have finally parted ways after been together for five years.

According to reports the group which won the 2018 VGMA Best group of the year have decided to go their separate ways to pursue personal interests.

The group reunited in 2017 after a long break up and they were able to drop hit songs together after their comeback. They dropped hit songs like AK 47 and Bronya which had lots of airplay when they came back as a group.

It is unclear what resulted in the latest split but Kobby Wutah told Dr. Who during his show dubbed Hot & Classic Showbiz review on Accra-based Hot FM that they had a 3year contractual agreement which ends in 2020 but problems started coming even before the expiration of the deal.

“We reunited on a three-year contract which was expected to have expired in 2020 but currently there are issues and it is not in my place to reveal what the problems are. It is currently hanging and you can call me later for confirmation as to whether the contract is in force or not. But as it stands now the concentration is on my new song”, he revealed.

Kobby added that the issues surrounding their break-up was damning and would only wait for the right them to speak about them.