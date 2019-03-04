The Francophone Embassies in Ghana and Alliance Française cordially invite you to the opening ceremony of the 2019 Francophonie Festival to be held at Alliance Française on Saturday 16th of March, in the presence of H.E Prof. Matthew PREMPEH, Minister of Education, of Hon. Charles OWIREDU, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration as well as the Francophone Ambassadors in Ghana.

This year, to launch the festivities in grand style, the Franco-Togolese Afro-funk group, Vaudou Game will take the stage with an opening concert.

Following annual tradition, the Francophone Embassies in Ghana together with Alliance Française Accra are organising various events in honour of the Francophonie. Its cultural and linguistic diversity will be celebrated in a laid back and joyful atmosphere: concerts, film screenings, French language singing (Karaoke), job application workshops, competition in French, gastronomic and artistic events, and a stand-up comedy.

The International Day of the Francophonie is celebrated on the 20th of March every year all over the world.

Ghana and La Francophonie

Ghana has, since 2006, had the status of the associate member within the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF in French). The Francophone community in Ghana commends the tremendous efforts the Ghanaian government is making to improve regional integration through the development of the French language across the country. Last year, 1st February 2018, the Council of Francophone ambassadors in Ghana called on H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo at the Presidency. During the meeting, several proposals geared towards the development of French and La Francophonie in Ghana were tabled for discussion, among which were:

Building of international media partnerships with the Ministry of Communication

Continuous support for government’s initiatives in education and cooperation in pivotal sectors including culture, sports, security, economic relations and the public service.

The reinforcement of relations between Ghana and the International Organization of La Francophonie through the establishment of a linguistic pact, Ghana’s accession to other OIF bodies such as the Francophonie Universities’ Agency (AUF) and the International Association of Francophone Mayors (AIMF), as well as the hosting of a major OIF event in the country.

Strengthening of Francophonie at the institutional level in Ghana

The Francophonie Festival in Ghana therefore represents a unique opportunity to meet francophone or ‘Francophile’ persons and develop partnerships with the francophone communities. Out of the 88-member states of the OIF, 21 of them have a diplomatic representation in Ghana. These are Belgium, Benin, Burkina Faso, Canada, Czech Republic, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, France, Gabon, Guinea, Equatorial Guinea, Lebanon, Mali, Mexico, Morocco, Niger, Senegal, Switzerland, and Togo.

The term “Francophonie” refers to all the states and governments worldwide who share the French language. The International Organization of La Francophonie, created in 1970, represents one of the biggest linguistic zones in the world. Its mission is to embody the active solidarity among its 88-member states and governments (54 full members, 7 associates and 27 observers), which together represent over one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of over 890 million people, including 274 million French speakers.

IOF organises political activities alongside the four main objectives which it has been assigned:

To promote the French language, cultural and linguistic diversity,

To promote peace, democracy and human rights

To support education, training, higher education institutions and research

To foster cooperation in favour of sustainable development.

The organisation has its headquarters in Paris, France, with regional offices all over the world, including the West African Reginal Bureau (BRAO) in Lomé, Togo.

20 facts about La Francophonie and French language

1 274 million French speakers worldwide 2 900,000 French teachers worldwide There are an estimated 274 million French speakers worldwide, among them 212 million with a daily use, 54.7% living in Africa. There are an estimated 900,000 French teachers worldwide. 3 60% of French speakers are under 30 years old 4 March 20, 1970 - intergovernmental organization of French-speaking nations is born In most of the IOF member countries, 60% of the population is under 30 years old. It stared in 1970 with the creation in Niamey (Niger), of the Agency of Cultural and Technical Cooperation. This organization adopted a new Charter of Francophonie in 2005 and was renamed the International Organization of La Francophonie (IOF) as it is still known today. 5 French is the 2nd most studied foreign language in the world 6 The IOF is made of 88 members French is 2nd only to English as the most studied foreign language in the world. The IOF has 88 states and governments (including 54 full members, 7 associates and 27 observers) across the five continents. 7 French is the 3rd most widely used language on the Web 8 French is an official language in 32-member states and governments French is the 3rd most widely used language on the Web with 5% of Internet pages, after English (45%) and German (7%) and ahead of Spanish (4.5%). French is either the official language, or one of the official languages in 32 of the IOF’s member states, governments or observers. 9 19 countries have French as a language of instruction, 13 in Africa 10 IOF’s community: 890 million people At the pre-tertiary level while other countries have French or bilingual studies at the tertiary level of education. In 2008, the IOF’s 80 States and governments represented a total of 890 million people, or 13% of the world’s population. Now at 88 members, this population is even bigger!

11 French is the 2nd most widely spoken mother tongue in Europe 12 The IOF: over one-third of the UN’s member states French is the second most widely spoken mother tongue (16%) after German (23%) and ahead of English (15.9%) in the European Union. The International Organization of La Francophonie’s 88-member states and governments represent over one-third of the United Nation’s member states. 13 French is the 2nd most spoken foreign language in Europe 14 The French-speaking zone accounts for 19% of world trade in goods French is the 2nd most widely spoken foreign language (19%) after English (41%) and ahead of German (10%) and Spanish (7%) in the European Union. With 18.9% of world exports and 19% of world imports, French-speaking countries account for 19% of world trade in goods 15 French is the 3rd language in business 16 TV5 is broadcast in 202 countries The ability to speak French is an advantage on the international job market; it opens the doors to companies in all French-speaking parts of the world (Canada, Switzerland, Belgium, and the continent of Africa). TV5MONDE, the multilateral French language television channel, has the 3rd largest international television network and is broadcast in 202 countries. TV5MONDE broadcasts French productions 24 hours a day to an audience estimated at over 220 million homes. 17 IOF has partnerships with 31 international and regional organizations 18 78 French-speaking parliaments or interparliamentary organizations The IOF has signed cooperation agreements with 31 international and regional organizations including the UNO, the European Union and the African Union. The Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie comprises 78 parliaments or inter-parliamentary organizations. 19 French is a truly diplomatic language 20 880 French-speaking establishments for further education and research French is both a working language and an official language of the United Nations, the European Union, UNESCO, NATO, the International Olympic Committee, the International Red Cross and international courts. The Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) which is the academic agency of La Francophonie federates 880 establishments for further education and research in 94 countries.

Programme Lineup

DATE & VENUE PROGRAMME SATURDAY 16 Alliance Française Accra Opening night – Vaudou Game Concert (Togo – France) | 7:30pm With its communicative energy, the Afro funk group will stir up the atmosphere of the Alliance Française to launch the Francophonie Week. Come dance with us! MONDAY 18 University of Ghana, Legon- LECIAD Examination Hall Mega Dictation | 1:30pm Come test your French language skills! Accessible to all: Francophones and Anglophones - on registration. TUESDAY 19 Alliance Française Accra Film screening: « Starbuck » (Canada) | 6:30pm. A popular Quebec comedy on the theme fatherhood and solidarity. WEDNESDAY 20 Lycée français Jacques Prévert French Games | 8am Pupils of the primary school meet up in various activities on Francophonie. Impro match | 6pm by the Improvisation club Alliance Française Accra Francovision - Karaoke in French | 6pm A night of francophone music organized by the Embassy of Lebanon. Open to all! Sing and try to win the great prize” (Registration required to perform) THURSDAY 21 Alliance Française Accra THURSDAY 21

Alliance Française Accra Professional Workshop: My job application in French | 2pm Do you want to learn how to write a CV, a motivation letter or how to prepare for an interview in French? Participate in this workshop with experts in the working world. (Registration required) “Goût de France” (Taste of France) | 6pm A display of French food, with the theme Provence: Film, Literary Corner and Tasting: There will be a sense of all! FRIDAY 22 Alliance Française Accra French and Fun Day | 8:30am-12pm | 1:30pm-5pm A day dedicated solely to French language and organized by Ghanaian and Francophone Schools. (By invitation) Film screening: « Ma vie de Courgette » (Switzerland) | 6:30pm. A touching animation on the friendship between two orphans. It has won numerous awards – 2 Cesars, Swiss cinema, Annecy, Angouleme, Namur, etc. SATURDAY 23

Accra High School Final Junior and Senior High school competitions | 8am Ghanaian students across the country compete on French fun language contests during the finals organised by the CREF (Regional centres for teaching French) Alliance Française Accra Francophone fair | 11am-6pm: Discover the food, arts and crafts, visual arts, music and dance of various Francophone countries. Fashion show | 6pm Students of Lycée français Jacques Prévert clothed in their best to display the diversity of Francophone outfits. Closing ceremony with Les Zinzins de l’Art (Ivory Coast) | 6:30pm The well-known duo, laureate of The RFI 2018 Talent of Laughs Award, will crown the Francophonie week celebration with its humour. inspired by current events and irresistible word games. Laughs assured!

Not to mention the programmes of the Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Tema Alliance Française.

For questions and registrations: [email protected] / [email protected]gouv.fr