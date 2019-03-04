Nothing Is Hidden Under The Sun – Stonebwoy Reacts

Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has declined to confirm or deny rumour that his wife has delivered a second baby. Though he did not directly confirm, his reactions during an interview with Franky 5 on ‘This Is Gospel’ on Hitz FM suggested the speculations may be true.

Stonebwoy insisted that fans wait for an official announcement from his camp about welcoming a new child.

“I mean that [news] caught my attention this afternoon. But you were asking about how many babies I wanted to have right? Jah knows. On to the next one,” he said then burst into laughter.

“I mean halfway until it is totally confirmed.….It is just not officially announced yet but at the end of the day they should wait till they hear from the horse’s own mouth,” Stonebwoy added.

When the host of the show, Franky 5, probed about the possibility of a member of Stonebwoy’s team leaking the information, the artiste stated that he would sack the culprit if that is true.

Stonebwoy stressed that the source of the rumour being circulated on social media had no link to his camp.

The artiste tried to put the rumours to rest by saying that “nothing is hidden under the sun.”

Speculations that Stonebwoy’s wife, Louisa, was delivered of a baby boy became widespread on Sunday.

Some news portals reported that the information was divulged by a close associate of Stonebwoy and his BHIM Nation team.

The BET award winner welcomed his first child, Catherine Jidula Satekla, in 2018 after tying the knot with Loiusa in 2017.

----Myjoyonline