I Never Snatched Emelia Brobbey’s Husband— Ellen White

Kumawood actress Ellen White has finally spoken out after being accused of snatching Emelia Brobbey’s husband from her.

Ellen White during an interview denied the allegations, saying that she has nothing to do with the breakup of Emelia’s marriage with Dr. Adu Boateng, CEO of End Point Homeopathic Clinic.

According to her, the whole brouhaha was planned by a group of unknown people just to tarnish her image in the public.

The actress and producer stressed that the only time she had any sort of interaction with Emelia’s ex-husband was when her producer, Baba, went to him to seek for sponsorship for one of the projects they were working on.

The movie producer also added that this was not the first time she has had this kind of trouble. According to her, a similar thing happened not long ago in Paris when she had gone there to work on a new project.

Ellen stated that a woman she did not know had decided to hire a blogger to tarnish her image and further destroy the project she was working on.

Ellen White finally added that she has no reason to snatch or sleep with Emelia Brobbey’s ex-husband as those ‘fake’ pictures tried to portray.

Watch the video of the interview below: