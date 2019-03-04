Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
30 minutes ago | Hot Issues

No Female Artiste In Western Region Can Challenge Me —Abna Brags

By Hassan Nankwe
No Female Artiste In Western Region Can Challenge Me —Abna Brags

Takoradi-based female afropop and high life singer Mabel Nunoo known as Abna has bragged that no female artist in Western region can compete her.

Abna in recent news debunked rumours that she is copying late Ebony Reigns and also revealed she doesn't even listen to her songs.

Speaking on Takoradi-based Connect FM with DJ Oxygen on Oil City Mix, the "Benin" singer has stated that no female artist in Takoradi or Western comes to close to her as far music is concerned.

"Nobody can compete me. I'm better than them. I believe in myself. I don't see anyone. What they are doing is my back case", she bragged.

Abna is currently promoting her new single "ENVY" and video is set to drop soon.

Watch a teaser of Envy video below;

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe Northern Region Correspondent
Hot Issues
Powered By Modern Ghana
Government Won't Fund An Imitating Lavish Movie Industry
Allegation Of Sexual Abuse: R. Kelly In Custody-Video To Show Sex With 14-Year-Old
We Are Continuing With Initiatives To Improve The Creative Arts Sector--President Akufo-Addo
The Apesemakahene Of Mampong Akwapim, Threatens To Sue Akuapem Poloo
TOP STORIES

Ghana Under-resourced To Tackle Earthquake--Geological Surve...

2 hours ago

Ghana Gov't 'Fights' CNN Over Child Labour Documentary

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line