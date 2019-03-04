No Female Artiste In Western Region Can Challenge Me —Abna Brags

Takoradi-based female afropop and high life singer Mabel Nunoo known as Abna has bragged that no female artist in Western region can compete her.

Abna in recent news debunked rumours that she is copying late Ebony Reigns and also revealed she doesn't even listen to her songs.

Speaking on Takoradi-based Connect FM with DJ Oxygen on Oil City Mix, the "Benin" singer has stated that no female artist in Takoradi or Western comes to close to her as far music is concerned.

"Nobody can compete me. I'm better than them. I believe in myself. I don't see anyone. What they are doing is my back case", she bragged.

Abna is currently promoting her new single "ENVY" and video is set to drop soon.

Watch a teaser of Envy video below;