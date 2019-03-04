Anokye Supremo Laid To Rest

Family, friends and people from the showbiz industry gathered on Saturday, March 2, 2019 for the funeral rites of highlife musician, Emmanuel Kwame Baffoe Anokye, known in showbiz as Anokye Supremo.

The 33 year-old musician formerly known as Daddy Lumba Jnr., died at the Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Mukundapur in India where he underwent surgery on tumour in his head.

Earlier, it was reported that about 21,000 cedis was needed to foot some bills and facilitate the conveyance of his body to Ghana for burial. Finally, the body was brought to Ghana on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Anokye’s body was laid in state on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Atomic Energy Park near the Atomic Police Station in Accra. The funeral rites were held at the same premises.

Representatives from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) were also present to make a donation to Anokye’s family.

GHAMRO rep led by Ahmed Banda

Highlife artiste Kaakyire Kwame Appiah and gospel musician Diana were there to perform some funeral songs in honour of the deceased.

ANOKYE SUPREMO (LUMBA LOOKALIKE) BURIAL SERVICE LIVE ON #KOFITV #KOFIRadio FROM ATOMIC PARK

Posted by Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii on Saturday, March 2, 2019

On Sunday, March 3, 2019, there shall be thanksgiving service at In Him is Life Church at Lapaz, opposite Abrantie Spot.

Anokye left behind a child.

He is known for his songs 'Befa Me', 'Efri Nea Efire' and 'Hye Wo Ho Den', 'Krom Aye De', among others.

