Tiwa Savage Deletes Her Instagram Photos In Anticipation Of A Big Announcement

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has deleted all her Instagram page photos leaving just three in anticipation of a major announcement. The talented diva is obviously up to something and her fans cannot wait.

This was followed by an Instagram story post in which she revealed to fans that she was going to be making a major announcement soon.

It must be noted that prior to this move, Tiwa Savage had not shared many pictures on the app since the year began.

Fans are speculating that the singer who is signed to Mavin Records may be set to leave the label and this may not be farfetched considering one of the label’s artistes, Reekado Banks recently took an exit.

Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, better known by her stage name Tiwa Savage, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, performer and actress. She currently has a song writing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing. Savage signed a recording contract with Mavin Records in 2012.