Smoke Weed To Enhance Academic Performance—Yaa Pono

Ghanaian rapper, Yaa Pono has advised students of the University of Ghana Legon to smoke weed whenever they find it difficult studying.

The rapper mentioned that he smokes weed before hitting the studios to record songs.

He explained that their parents spent too much on their education and the least they could do is graduate with good grades to make their parents proud.

He made this statement during the Pent Hall week celebration which happened on March 2.

He said, “you are attending Legon and your mum is spending a lot of money if you are finding difficulties in learning, just smoke”.

Pono first appeared in local radio and competitions and made his first move in the studio in the year 1995. He also did a mixtape in 2007 which was received well in Ghana and was a big hit.