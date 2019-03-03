Gifty Osei To Rock This Easter With Tema Easter Gospel Bash

Ghana entertainment industry needs an event like Easter Gospel Bash since the country has become a rallying point for unity in the church world and that is exactly what the gospel singer Gifty Osei has initiated.

After making appearances on various event and sharing big stages with great artists in the country, The musician has now introduced her personal gospel mega concert dubbed Tema Easter Gospel Bash.

The gospel singer who has released many hit songs has as much star power to make this event a successful one and help bring together the musicians under one umbrella.

According to the musicians, she says ‘The event will surely happen in Easter but the actual date still stands a hold since my team has not decided on the day yet but we will soon announce the actual date for the event she says.

She Also added The Tema Easter gospel bash will be the best Christian musical event and its extremely spiritual and at the same time very entertaining, indeed Ghanaians will witness a thrilling listening, singing and dancing with such great talents.

It will also give Ghanaians the opportunity to pray and bless the land.