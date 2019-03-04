Modern Ghana logo

9 minutes ago | Exclusive News

I am the only barber in Ghana – Celebrity Barber

By OdarteyGH
In an interview with celebrity barber on the one on one with OdarteyGH , the famous barber made certain comments saying ‘i am the only barber in Ghana, mine was God given all other barbers are doing it because of hunger’

celebrity barber , the owner of celebrity parlor is the first of his kind to take barbering in Ghana to the next level. He is a hard working gentleman who goes by the slogan :taking Ghana to the world. He’s worked with celebrities like, Shatta wale, Sarkodie, Kidi to mention a few.

He has raised the standards of hair cuts in Ghana ..he’s a very artistic barber whose hand work are mind blowing. Celebrity barber is a pace setter in the barbering industry using social media to project his work and craft.

33201995145 wbreuigtto img 36511024x683

Celebrity Barber and OdarteyGH

This young barber is also the CEO of CB records which in full is celebrity records, with signed artists like YawRay and Abyna Morgan , so not only is he doing well in the barbering field, he’s also thriving in the Ghanaian music industry despite its challenges.

Frank Kwesi Godwin also narrates touching story his search for his father among others.

33201995145 i4ep276gfb img 20190226 040426 971

celebrity barber is a determined hustler who is yet to start his grooming school to train young and new barbers about his God given craft. You can check him out on social media platforms (@ i am_celebrity_barber) and check out his shop at maccarthy Accra for your artistic haircuts .

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

