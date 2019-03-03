Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Exclusive News

Stonebwoy and wife, Dr. Louisa welcome a bouncy baby boy?

By OdarteyGH
Stonebwoy and wife, Dr. Louisa welcome a bouncy baby boy?

Latest report reaching odarteyghnews.com reveals that Bhim Nation boss, Stonebwoy and wife, Dr. Louisa have welcomed a bouncy baby boy.

According to a post shared by a close family pal, the dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and wife have given birth to their second child.

The interesting news was made public by the Social media manager of Rainbow Radio 87.5, Stash Grey.

Stash in a Facebook post wrote: “ Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa has put to birth a bouncing baby boy…. I told you my dreams don’t fail. Remember where u read it first!.”

Watch video below

Exclusive News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Bloggers Should Stop Promoting Negative Content - Lekzy Decomic
‘I Will Die If I Sign With CB Records For 5years’—Abyna Morgan
Patapaa’s Girlfriend Blasts Efia Odo – Watch Video
I have truly done liposuction but not on my backside – Moesha Boduong
TOP STORIES

Central Region: One Person Tests HIV Positive In KEEA

51 minutes ago

Small-scale Miners Call For Scrapping Of Galamsey Task Force...

1 hour ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line