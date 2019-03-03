Stonebwoy and wife, Dr. Louisa welcome a bouncy baby boy?

Latest report reaching odarteyghnews.com reveals that Bhim Nation boss, Stonebwoy and wife, Dr. Louisa have welcomed a bouncy baby boy.

According to a post shared by a close family pal, the dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and wife have given birth to their second child.

The interesting news was made public by the Social media manager of Rainbow Radio 87.5, Stash Grey.

Stash in a Facebook post wrote: “ Stonebwoy’s wife Louisa has put to birth a bouncing baby boy…. I told you my dreams don’t fail. Remember where u read it first!.”

Watch video below