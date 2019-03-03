Is Wutah Breaking Up For The Second Time?

Celebrated Hiplife/Highlife group, Wutah has announced another break-up. It would be recalled that Wutah reunited in 2017 after a long break-up and dropped a number of hit songs, including AK 47 and Bronya which enjoyed massive airplay in the country and it was the anticipation of their fans they remain united.

Announcing the latest break-up, Kobby Wutah indicated that they had a three-year contractual agreement which ends in 2020 but problems started coming even before the expiration of the deal.

“We reunited on a three-year contract which was expected to have expired in 2020 but currently there are issues and it is not in my place to reveal what the problems are. It is currently hanging and you can call me later for confirmation as to whether the contract is in force or not. But as it stands now the concentration is on my new song”, Kobby shockingly told Dr. Who host of Hot & Classic Showbiz review on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM

Upon persuasion to reveal what the problem with the music duo is, Kobby told Dr. Who that, ” The matters are damning and i would only wait for the right time to speak about them.”