Juliet Ibrahim Turns A Year Older!

Juliet Ibrahim is a Ghanaian actress, film producer, singer and humanitarian of Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent. She won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 4 Play.

The sensational actress turns a year older today and what better way to celebrate it than a birthday bash. Juliet in an Instagram post is celebrating her birthday at a fancy club in Johannesburg and has invited all her fans who can make it to join her.

We wish her a happy birthday!

