Sarkodie Celebrates His Wife's Birthday In An Adorable Video

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Sarkodie is all smiles as he celebrates the birthday of his better half Tracy Sarkcess in an adorable video on his Instagram page. The couple who been together for almost 20 years recently tied the knot in a grand style.

Sarkodie mentioned in an interview few months ago that , at the time he met Tracy, she was dating, so he had to wait for a while and when he heard she’s ended her relationship, he kept pushing till he finally landed her because he loved her so much.

The celebrated Ghanaian rapper started the celebrations by popping some champagne and dancing with his wife to one of DL’s classics’ ‘ Se Sumye Kasa’.

On this note we wish a Happy Birthday to Tracy Sarkcess!

watch video below;

