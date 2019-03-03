One of Ghana’s Sensational Actress Nadia Buari has advice for women who want to keep their men with one thing or the other.

In this era of infidelity and desperation, women are willing to go the extra mile to do whatever it takes to keep their men. Some stay in abusive relationships for fear of being alone, others are forced to get pregnant for the men with the intention of keeping them. Nadia Buari however has a piece of advice for these women.

According to the beautiful actress, sex cannot keep a man, having a baby cannot keep a man, beauty cannot keep a man even being a good woman barely keeps a man instead the only way to keep a man is a man who wants to be kept. Nadia Buari is a Ghanaian actress. She received two nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the African Movie Academy Awards in 2001 and 2009.

