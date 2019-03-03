My "Delay Foundation" Has Paid The Fees Of A Lot Of Less Privileged Kids - Delay

Television personality and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manson populary known as Delay has disclosed that her “Delay Educational Fund turned Delay Foundation” has been doing a lot of philanthropic work behind the scenes for some time now.

Speaking in an interview during the announcement of the foundation’s partnership with Global Cultural Understanding & Economic Development (GCUED) recently, Delay revealed that the tuition of many the youth from their junior high school level through to their senior high level have been paid by the foundation on several occasions.

She added that, they have been doing a lot of charity work behind closed doors and now they want to come out to give other people the opportunity to reach out to them.

When asked about the criteria they use in selecting the people the foundation helps, Delay revealed that they normally spot the people who need the help themselves. She also added that there are times when the people who are in need walk straight to their offices and after some careful consideration, they extend their hands to them.

