Most Of The Celebrities In The Entertainment Industry Exchange Sex For Money

Ola Michael, the former Public Relations Officer of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) has stated that the entertainment industry in Ghana is the gateway to digital prostitution.

According to Ola Michael, people should not be swayed by the flamboyant lifestyle of more than half of the country’s celebrities because most of them are glorified prostitutes.

The movie producer, who admitted to having pimped or served as a middle man for some of the female celebrities and rich men, said most of these females simply sell sex to keep up a flashy lifestyle.

He noted that a staggering 60% of well-known and respected females celebrities, frequently travel to Nigeria and the Middle East, particularly Dubai, to satisfy the sexual pleasures of wealthy Arab men and African businessmen to be able to buy expensive cars, clothes, and other luxuries.

“Some of these female celebrities are sometimes gang banged by about three men for sometimes two days or more. “Most of these guys, especially those in the Dubai area want to have anal sex. Some of these females Ghanaians tag as ‘Slay Queens’ have a following and they are sometimes role models and therefore it is very important that we make sure people get to understand the truth behind what they do.”

“Actors are not making that much money for them to be buying all those expensive stuff that they show off on social media…the acting job is not supposed to be that platform where you sell yourself, let me say digital prostitution.”

“I have participated in a way by acting as their pimps,” he confessed.

Ola Michael revealed that some years ago, private jets from Nigeria pick up these females in Ghana. Most often, he added, these females, who travel to Nigeria as a part of a delegation, mysteriously vanish at the airport or they are picked up luxury cars.

The entertainment critic explained that rich men choose female celebrities because of to protect their images. “They want to have an affair with a girl who will not expose them because in so doing they will expose themselves too.”

Ola Michael finally added that the development is not really predominant with male celebrities in the Ghanaian entertainment industry. According to him, only a few of the men have sex with rich women for money.