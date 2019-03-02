I’m Still A Virgin--KD Bakes

Fast-rising AfroBeat/RnB Singer, KD Bakes has revealed that he is still A Virgin in the music industry and yet to break into the mainstream

Kd Bakes A.k.a Mr. Melody, is a Ghanaian Afrobeat & RnB/Soul singer and songwriter who has received notable accolades from the music industry since his debut single, “Carry Me Away” with lucid colored visuals.

Since his debut single, KD Bakes has captured fans’ with his music style, versatility, and creativity.

In an interview with Kd Bakes, Dr.Pounds asked him if ‘Carry Me Away’ has elevated him to where he wants to be.

The “Carry Me Away” hitmaker said, “despite the success, the song has brought me, I’m still a virgin and yet to break into the mainstream” . However, my team and I are still working hard and hopefully, this year will be better than the previous year.

