Shishi Features Fancy Gadam, Maccasio, Ataaka And Double Tee On New Song

The music industry in Ghana has been taken to a different dimension over the past few years with a touch of our culture.

In regards to that, we went searching and we discovered a gem, one we are labelling a rising star, Saddiq Shishi.

He is a versatile musician, (he raps, sings and ragga in three different languages) and a very energetic performer with popular hit songs to his credit; among them are- Slay Queen, Okuna, Ziriko Ko Gma, Sunji Zaafi etc.

However, the rapper officially released his much anticipated banger dubbed 'Superstar' which features Fancy Gadam, Maccasio, Ataaka and Double Tee

The star singer made it known to Nankwe Hassan when he was questioned about how he got all those stars on his much anticipated banger.

“Music seeks to change heart and minds so, nothing good comes to you without putting in the work, dreams do not materialize but through consistent action", he said.

While the song is widely known and keeps enjoying massive airplay across Ghana, some key industry players have been heard praising the young artist.