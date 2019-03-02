Bloggers Should Stop Promoting Negative Content - Lekzy Decomic

Ghanaian comedian and radio presenter, Lekzy decomic has shown his intense displeasure about how the media promote negative content especially Ghanaian bloggers.

Lekzy Decomic on his show dubbed “Bokoor De3” with his pundits, Poet Timmy and Counselor Afriyie showed their displeasure on how some Ghanaian media outlets give much attention to acts/individuals who post negative content on their platforms which in the long run affect the younger generation.

Lekzy decomic said, “Bloggers should not encourage or give relevance to celebrities or role models who post negative content on their platforms but they should speak against such immoral acts of our celebrities.”

He also added that Bloggers command a very huge audience and they should use the platforms to give credit to those whom credit is due. Also the media should not entertain individuals with immoral acts who lead their followers and the younger generation astray on their platforms.

