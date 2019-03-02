Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Exclusive News

Bloggers Should Stop Promoting Negative Content - Lekzy Decomic

By OdarteyGH
Bloggers Should Stop Promoting Negative Content - Lekzy Decomic

Ghanaian comedian and radio presenter, Lekzy decomic has shown his intense displeasure about how the media promote negative content especially Ghanaian bloggers.

Lekzy Decomic on his show dubbed “Bokoor De3” with his pundits, Poet Timmy and Counselor Afriyie showed their displeasure on how some Ghanaian media outlets give much attention to acts/individuals who post negative content on their platforms which in the long run affect the younger generation.

32201930251 m6itl8w331 50843367 1118202161673531 648851526349060746 n

Lekzy decomic said, “Bloggers should not encourage or give relevance to celebrities or role models who post negative content on their platforms but they should speak against such immoral acts of our celebrities.”

He also added that Bloggers command a very huge audience and they should use the platforms to give credit to those whom credit is due. Also the media should not entertain individuals with immoral acts who lead their followers and the younger generation astray on their platforms.

Watch video below:

Exclusive News
Powered By Modern Ghana
‘I Will Die If I Sign With CB Records For 5years’—Abyna Morgan
Patapaa’s Girlfriend Blasts Efia Odo – Watch Video
I have truly done liposuction but not on my backside – Moesha Boduong
Teeder Bliss Asked To Show Her ‘B00bs’ At An Audition (Video)
TOP STORIES

I Am A Man Of Peace—Ofosu Ampofo

2 hours ago

Ofosu Ampofo To Meet CID On Monday March 4

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line