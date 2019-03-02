Modern Ghana logo

2 hours ago

I Am The Best Afrobeats Musician In Ghana —Kelvynboy

By Vanessa Bless Nordzi
Burniton Music signed act, Kelvynboy has revealed that he is the best and the only Afrobeats musician in Ghana.

Speaking with Zionfelix on the ‘Uncut’ show during the launch of Stonebwoy’s Independence Concert recently, Kelyvnboy said there are no other Afrobeats musician in Ghana currently who can match up to him and for that reason he is the best in the nation.

The ‘Na You’ hitmaker made the point that all the other acts in Ghana who do things related to Afrobeats are either doing something Afro Dancehall, Afro Hiplife or probably an Afro Highlife while he does the pure Afrobeats.

Kelyvnboy will perfom on March 5 at the Labadi Beach Hotel with Stonebwoy and O.V for the ‘Independence Concert’.

