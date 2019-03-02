‘I Will Die If I Sign With CB Records For 5years’—Abyna Morgan

Abyna Morgan is a young and talented afrobeats singer who was discovered by Ghana’s finest barber: celebrity barber. Who made the Tsiohe single under the record label.

Unhappy Abyna Morgan on One on One with OdarteyGH made some very disturbing submissions about her time with celebrity barber records.

She first of all narrated her crazy ride in high school and then her migration story from Kumasi to Accra and from corner to corner of Accra. Which finally landed her in the same room with celebrity barber and his brother. She talks about her stay with her then manager and all the abuse she suffered through in the hands of her manager and his brother over there, both physically and verbally.

‘I was slapped by celebrity barber and that is why I moved out of his house’. According to her, this situation occurred after numerous threats of torture from her managers brother and sometimes her manager and the constant verbal abuse from her manager.

After rendering an unqualified apology to her, CB records decided to formalize their business by appealing to Abyna Morgan to sign a 5 year contract with them. She refuses with the reason that, ‘am very unhappy with celebrity barber records and because of that I will prefer a 2 years contract rather, so I can renew after that because I will die of I sign 5 years straight with them because of the unresolved anger and pain I went through

The 18 years old singer idolizes musician stonebwoy and credits him for her very own existence. ‘Stonebwoy is my life support and if i dont listen to his song for a day i cant live… She hopes to work with her role model in the future.

Abyna Morgan no longer works with CB records and looks forward to a better life in the industry…

We wish her good luck in all her endeavours.

Watch video below