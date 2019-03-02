I Almost Committed Suicide After My First Marriage Failed—Empress Gifty

Ghanaian gospel artiste, Gifty Osei, also known as Empress One, has revealed that she nearly committed suicide after her first marriage failed.

According to the gospel artiste, sharing her marital issues with people she thought were her friends nearly pushed her into ending her own life, after those people betrayed her.

She told Nana Romeo on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra 100.5FM on Tuesday 27 February 2019 that: “Yes, it is true. I nearly committed suicide. I realised that the same people with whom I shared my problem with, and thought were my friends and family in the gospel industry, contributed to the collapse of my marriage and I felt so sorry for myself when I eventually found out.”

“I knew I had betrayed myself because after each conversation, those people I shared my problems with, added their own version to the conversation and presented it to others elsewhere”, she recalled.

Empress Gifty also revealed that she could not go to church because the very people she trusted made a mockery of her situation and jubilated over it.

“The people around me were laughing at me, so, at that point, I didn’t know whom to go to and whom to trust again. I was not even trusting myself. Why should I share my problems with someone and they will sit at home discussing it and laughing at me?”

“People I trusted were saying that ‘Her husband has left her and we will see how she will survive’. These were things I heard and even the pastor I thought could help me in my difficulty, rejected me, as well as my friends to the point that I found it difficult to even go to the salon. It was so difficult for me to go to church.”

She noted that whatever happened in her first marriage was her fault because she was talking to people about her marriage, adding that praying to God was what saved her from committing suicide.

“I had to realise that I was at fault. I had betrayed myself, so, why don't I go to God and talk to Him? He has the right to judge, not human beings. I told God that I am Gifty. God, remember the covenant you have with me and restore my glory. So, what I saw on 29 December was the glory of God.”

The gospel songstress got married to the New Patriotic Party’s Hopeson Adorye at a private location in Tema, Accra.