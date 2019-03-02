Maestro Kojo Antwi Acknowledges Stonebwoy’s Lyrical Prowess

Highlife Legend, Kojo Antwi has given thumbs up to the lyrical prowess of Dance hall artiste, Stonebwoy in his recently released single ‘Akyekyede3 Nante3’.

This was revealed by his manager who doubles as the CEO of Suncity Radio, a Sunyani based radio station, Mr. Ransford Antwi following the release of his new single.

Mr. Ransford Antwi posited that Stonebwoy’s ingenuity with his lyrical content has actually won the heart of Maestro to feature him on his new single. He disclosed that the highlife legend is doing a lot of collaborations with young artists who are doing exceptionally well in the music industry.

Mr. Antwi also confirmed that the Music Maestro has already collaborated young artistes like Kofi Kinata, King Promise, Mugeez among others.

According to Mr.Antwi, feedback following the release of akyekyede3 nanye3 has been exceptional and therefore thanked the music fraternity for their kind support for the Music Maestro.