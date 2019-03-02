Let Us Call On Duncan Williams Arrest The Dollar With Prayers - KSM

One of Ghana’s finest Comedian, Kwaku Sintim-Misa aka KSM has beckoned Bishop Duncan Williams to ‘arrest’ the dollar with prayers as he did some time ago in October 2018.

With the Ghana Cedi rapidly depreciating against the dollar, it’s become a major problem for most traders. The comedian in a tweet said Ghanaians should call on Archbishop Duncan Williams to fix the problems with prayers.

KSM tweeted: “I am. A bit surprised that Ghanaians are upset with the Cedi depreciation. Let’s call Bishop Duncan Williams. He assured us we can fix the problem with prayers right? Let’s all go on our knees and pray”.

A dollar is currently Ghc5.50 according to latest forex rates and there are worrying concerns that it could hit Ghc6 soon if measures are not put in place.

In October 2018, Duncan Williams declared a 72-hour fasting and prayers so the cedi stops declining but its obvious nothing has changed and KSM is making that call again.

