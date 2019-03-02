Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
23 minutes ago | General News

PHOTOS: Model LarkGh Donates To Orphanage On Her Birthday

By Michael Agyapong Agyapa
PHOTOS: Model LarkGh Donates To Orphanage On Her Birthday

Last week Sunday which happened to be the birthday of gorgeous Model Lark Gh, the model and CEO of Lark Empire decided to spend part of her day with the less privileged kids at “Motherly Love Foundation ” Located In Kwabenya.

She donated drinks, toiletries, washing powder, soaps, pens, erasers, pencils, ruler, pastries, shapers, pepsodsent etc.

Check out photos below

32201911151 txobsfer5l img20190227wa0023

32201911151 txobrfdq5l img20190227wa0022

32201911152 8dt2wjivuq img20190227wa0019

32201911152 23041q5dcw img20190227wa0009

32201911152 sxnaredq5k img20190227wa0006

32201911153 1h830n4aau img20190227wa0014

32201911153 1i830o4bau img20190227wa0013

32201911153 8dt2wjivuq img20190227wa0015

Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Michael Agyapong Agyapa News Contributor
General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Rapper Phrimpong Turns A Pastor
Highlife Music Won't Die – Ofori Amponsah
Watch Videos: Catherine Afeku's 747 Days In Office
Frank Rajah Calls For Peace In Nigeria Over Election Protest
TOP STORIES

Independence Day Celebration Rotation Will Stay– Dr. Bawumia

53 minutes ago

Anas Runs To Amidu Over Galamsey Exposé

2 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line