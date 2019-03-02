Last week Sunday which happened to be the birthday of gorgeous Model Lark Gh, the model and CEO of Lark Empire decided to spend part of her day with the less privileged kids at “Motherly Love Foundation ” Located In Kwabenya.
She donated drinks, toiletries, washing powder, soaps, pens, erasers, pencils, ruler, pastries, shapers, pepsodsent etc.
PHOTOS: Model LarkGh Donates To Orphanage On Her Birthday
Last week Sunday which happened to be the birthday of gorgeous Model Lark Gh, the model and CEO of Lark Empire decided to spend part of her day with the less privileged kids at “Motherly Love Foundation ” Located In Kwabenya.
She donated drinks, toiletries, washing powder, soaps, pens, erasers, pencils, ruler, pastries, shapers, pepsodsent etc.
Check out photos below