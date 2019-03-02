I Almost Quit Acting Because Of Kweku Manu And Lilwin —Hannah Migle

Fast-rising talented Kumawood actress, Hannah Migle has revealed in a recent interview that she almost quit her career as an actress when she bumped into Kwaku Manu, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, and others in there.

Hannah revealed that she initially didn’t have any plans to pursue acting as a career choice and for that reason, she felt intimidated by them.

The ‘Fought’ movie actress also disclosed on the show that she had to be pushed a lot of times by the director of the movie at the time, Jackson K. Bentum and the producer, Madam Alberta before she could gather a little courage to go on set.

Even though Hannah Migle’s first experience on the movie set was quite displeasing according to her own narration, the rest of the journey has been very great as she has featured in a lot of great movies.

Watch the video below: